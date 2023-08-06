Head-To-Head Analysis: Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) vs. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Altimmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altimmune and Incannex Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 1 6 0 2.86 Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Altimmune currently has a consensus target price of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 732.58%. Given Altimmune’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

This table compares Altimmune and Incannex Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $4.41 million 35.10 -$84.71 million ($1.73) -1.82 Incannex Healthcare $570,000.00 179.30 -$10.81 million N/A N/A

Incannex Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altimmune.

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune N/A -45.37% -41.18% Incannex Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Incannex Healthcare beats Altimmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury/concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. The company was formerly known as Impression Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Incannex Healthcare Limited in June 2020. Incannex Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

