Head-To-Head Comparison: PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) versus Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PepGen and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PepGen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$69.10 million ($3.67) -1.42 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $196.24 million 5.88 -$33.36 million $1.26 53.01

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PepGen. PepGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PepGen has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.2% of PepGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of PepGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PepGen and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PepGen presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 422.03%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $109.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Given PepGen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PepGen is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A -35.94% -31.33% Ligand Pharmaceuticals 11.00% 3.44% 2.66%

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats PepGen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of post-menopausal symptoms in women; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta and Zybev for various indications. The company has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, and Baxter International. Further, it sells Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.