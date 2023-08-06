Head to Head Review: Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Daiichi Sankyo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roche and Daiichi Sankyo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 1 0 0 0 1.00 Daiichi Sankyo 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Roche currently has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Roche’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Roche is more favorable than Daiichi Sankyo.

This table compares Roche and Daiichi Sankyo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche N/A N/A N/A $10.81 27.96 Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A $114.69 0.26

Daiichi Sankyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Roche pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Daiichi Sankyo pays an annual dividend of $22.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 76.3%. Roche pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daiichi Sankyo pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Daiichi Sankyo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Daiichi Sankyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daiichi Sankyo beats Roche on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

