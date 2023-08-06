Head to Head Review: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -15.76% -15.14% Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -275.31% -61.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$2.64 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 6.29 -$1.25 million ($0.02) -1.55

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

