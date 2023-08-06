Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $5,150.00 -$6.35 million -1.11 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.21 billion $96.06 million 46.80

Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -208.15% -132.62% -24.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 343 1113 2329 90 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 424.67%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 108.06%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories rivals beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

