Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HCHDF stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

