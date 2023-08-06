Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 5.9 %
HRZN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
