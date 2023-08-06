Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.27

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.27 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.03). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.02), with a volume of 52,673 shares.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,850.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.95.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

