Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $255.17

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.17 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.33). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.33), with a volume of 97,386 shares.

HTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.39) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.49) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 369 ($4.74).

The firm has a market cap of £427.19 million, a PE ratio of -12,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.62.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

