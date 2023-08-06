ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Further Reading

