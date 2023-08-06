Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on October 12th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $246.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 485,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

