ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $27.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $2,602,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,991,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

