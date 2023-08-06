Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys $3,999,998.40 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZYGet Free Report) Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu purchased 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,923,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,928. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 5.0 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INZY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

