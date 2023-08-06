Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys $3,999,998.40 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu purchased 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,923,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,928. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 5.0 %
Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INZY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
