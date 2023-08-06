Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,021,200.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $966.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

