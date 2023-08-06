Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) CEO Sells 122,500 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

BKR opened at $35.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.