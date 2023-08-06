Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) CEO Sells 122,500 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BKR opened at $35.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.51.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
