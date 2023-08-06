Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Sells $274,720,000.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

