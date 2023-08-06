Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $2,890,542.20 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 268,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

