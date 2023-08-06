Insider Selling: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) CEO Sells $2,026,145.00 in Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

