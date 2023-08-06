Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NSP. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NSP stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

