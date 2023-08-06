Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. On average, analysts expect Inspirato to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.02 on Friday. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,165,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 570,428 shares of company stock valued at $577,584 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

