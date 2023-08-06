InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,886.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,886.25 ($75.57).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($77.03) to GBX 6,200 ($79.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($75.11) to GBX 5,390 ($69.20) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($68.94) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,683.01). 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.0 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,614 ($72.08) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,224 ($54.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,796 ($74.41). The stock has a market cap of £9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,486.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,453.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,470.60.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

