International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

