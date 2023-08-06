InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.60. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.