InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IIPZF stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.