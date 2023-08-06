Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,215.24

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,215.24 ($54.12) and traded as high as GBX 4,262 ($54.72). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,262 ($54.72), with a volume of 155,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.49) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,060 ($52.12).

Intertek Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,214.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 37.70 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,955.06%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

