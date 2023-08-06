Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,215.24

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,215.24 ($54.12) and traded as high as GBX 4,262 ($54.72). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,262 ($54.72), with a volume of 155,758 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.49) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,060 ($52.12).
Intertek Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,214.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.