Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.76

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $21.72. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 502,515 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

