iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

