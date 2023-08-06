Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 246.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.80 ($3.17).

J has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 295 ($3.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.81) to GBX 209 ($2.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

