James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
James River Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $666.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.