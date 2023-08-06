James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $666.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

