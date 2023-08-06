Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.593 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

