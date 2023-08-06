Jeanette Sellers Sells 337 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $10,325.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $771,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35.

On Friday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.