Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Buy

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

BCRX stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

