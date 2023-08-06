Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 55,710 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.