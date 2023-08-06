Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 11,939 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,511,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after buying an additional 149,699 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

