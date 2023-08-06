John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

