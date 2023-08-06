JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,092.50.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 37.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 94.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

