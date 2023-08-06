JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,092.50.
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $52.73.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
