JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 320

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

