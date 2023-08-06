JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 315

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.04) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Man Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised Man Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a research report on Wednesday.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

