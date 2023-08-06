JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $260.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

