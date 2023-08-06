Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.
