KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Financial Survey

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -11.84% 8.84% 1.76% Healthcare Realty Trust -7.88% -1.41% -0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -620.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $421.97 million 2.04 $38.10 million ($1.31) -9.51 Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 7.97 $40.90 million ($0.20) -97.65

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.