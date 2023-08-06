Kyndryl (KD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KD opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.48. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

