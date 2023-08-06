L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSTR stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other L.B. Foster news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,303,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,252.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

