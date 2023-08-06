Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 429,446 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

