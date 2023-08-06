Leerink Partnrs Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGRY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 30.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

