Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

BWG stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

