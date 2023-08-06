Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BWG stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
