LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $56.87 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,774 shares of company stock worth $1,398,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

