LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $103.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 209,872 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $16,602,000. Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after acquiring an additional 143,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,232 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

