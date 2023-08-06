Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.