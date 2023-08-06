Light & Wonder (LNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNW stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

